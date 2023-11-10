Watch Now
LIST: 30+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024

Many tickets are on sale now; get them while you can!
The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, and more are set to headline the Innings Festival and brand-new Extra Innings Festival in Tempe next year.
Live Concert
Posted at 4:25 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 18:25:56-05

PHOENIX — With dozens of concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024, there is something for everyone!

Check out the comprehensive list of all major concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley next year.

See one we missed? Send it to us at share@abc15.com!

JANUARY

Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan 

  • January 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • Footprint Center 
  • Tickets are available now.  

FEBRUARY

Post Malone: Concert in the Coliseum 

  • February 3 at 3:30 p.m. 
  • 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale 
  • Please note that this is a 21+ event 
  • Tickets will be available here starting November 15. 
57th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Post Malone performs a medley at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Coors Light Birds Nest Concert Series 

  • February 7, 8, 9 and 10 
  • Scottsdale Sport Complex Field #1 
  • Please note that the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series is a 21+ event. 
  • HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman, with special guest "mike.," are set to headline on February 7. Dierks Bentley, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick, is set to headline on February 8. 
  • Headliners for Friday and Saturday have not yet been announced.  
  • Tickets can be purchased here.  

TOOL 

  • February 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • Footprint Center 
  • Click here for tickets for February 9 and click here for tickets for February 10

Playboi Carti: Antagonist Tour 

  • February 18 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • Desert Diamond Arena 
  • Click here for tickets.  

Styx 

  • February 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • Celebrity Theatre 
  • Click here for tickets on February 22 and click here for tickets on February 23.  

Innings Festival 

  • February 23 and 24 
  • Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park 
  • Red Hot Chili Pepper, Hozier, Greta van Fleet, 311, Third Eye Blind and Macklemore are set to perform.  
  • MLB Legends including Ryan Dempster, Matt Kemp, Luis Gonzalez, Éric Gagné and more will make appearances. 
  • Tickets are available now. 
Innings festival 2024

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS Tour with special guest Chappell Roan 

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted Tour 

  • February 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. 
  • Footprint Center 
  • Click here to purchase tickets for February 27 and click here to purchase tickets for February 28. 

Juanes: Vida Cotidiana World Tour 

  • February 27 at 8 p.m. 
  • Arizona Financial Theatre 
  • Tickets are available now. 
  • Can’t make it to the Phoenix show? The tour is also making a stop at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre on February 28 at 8 p.m.

MARCH

Extra Innings Festival 

  • Can’t get enough of the Innings Festival? Another weekend, dubbed as the Extra Innings Festival is scheduled for March 1 and 2. 
  • Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park 
  • Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahn, Elle King are set to perform. 
  • MLB legends including Ryan Dempster, Tim Raines, Eric Karros, Russ Ortiz and more will make appearances. 
  • Tickets are available now. 

McDowell Mountain Music Festival (M3F Fest) 

  • March 1 and 2. Doors open at 1 p.m. 
  • Artists including Dayglow, Elderbrook, Hippo campus and more will be playing on March 1. Artists including Barrett, Duke Dumont, Gorgon City and more are set to play March 2.  
  • Buy tickets here

Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour with Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer 

  • March 2 at 6:30 p.m. 
  • Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 
  • Click here for tickets.  

50 Cent: Final Lap Tour 

  • March 3 at 7 p.m. 
  • Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater 
  • The show was originally scheduled for August 2023, but was postponed due to extreme heat. Tickets are still available here.  

Madonna: Celebration Tour 

  • March 16 at 8:30 p.m. 
  • Footprint Center 
  • Click here for tickets.  
AP: Madonna-Postpones-Celebration-Tour-Health
Madonna

Bruce Springsteen: Glory Days Tour 

  • March 19 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • Footprint Center 
  • The show was originally scheduled for November 30, 2023, but it was postponed due to Springsteen’s recovery from peptic ulcer disease. Click here for tickets. 

LANY: a beautiful blur 

  • March 21 at 8 p.m. 
  • Arizona Financial Theatre 
  • Click here for tickets. 

Russell Dickerson 

  • March 22 at 8 p.m. 
  • Arizona Financial Theatre 
  • Click here for tickets. 

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour 

  • March 23 at 7 p.m. 
  • Desert Diamond Arena 
  • Special guests include Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts 
  • Click here for tickets. 
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton performs "Come Back as a Country Boy" at the 55th annual CMA Awards.

PHXLIGHTS: Supernova 

  • March 29 and 20 
  • Phoenix Raceway 
  • The festival’s lineup has not yet been announced. 
  • Tickets are available now. 

APRIL

Country Thunder 

  • April 11 – 14 
  • Country Thunder Arizona, Florence 
  • According to the festival’s website, the lineup will be announced on November 16. 
  • Tickets are available now. 

MAY

Pepe Aguilar: Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024 

  • May 5 at 8 p.m. 
  • Desert Diamond Arena 
  • Click here to buy tickets.  

Boots in the Park Festival 

  • May 17 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. 
  • Tempe Beach Park 
  • Performers include Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee.  
  • Click here for tickets. 

Luke Combs: Growin’ Up and Getting' Old Tour 

  • May 31 and June 1 at 5:45 p.m. 
  • State Farm Stadium 
  • Special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue will be performing on the May 31 show, while Jordan Davis, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff, and another to-be-announced guest will perform on June 1. 
  • Click here to buy tickets for May 31 and click here to buy tickets for June 1.  
Luke Combs
Luke Combs performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

JUNE

Alanis Morissette: Triple Moon Tour with special guests Morgan Wade and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts 

  • June 8 at 7 p.m. 
  • Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 
  • Tickets will be available here starting November 17. 

Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour with special guest Carly Pearce 

  • June 27 at 7 p.m. 
  • Footprint Center 
  • Tickets are available here.  

JULY

Blink-182: One More Time Tour with special guest Pierce the Veil 

  • July 2 at 7 p.m. 
  • Desert Diamond Arena 
  • Click here for tickets. 

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff 

  • July 9 at 7 p.m. 
  • Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 
  • Click here for tickets.  

AJR: The Maybe Man Tour

  • July 12 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Footprint Center
  • Ticket pre-sale begins on November 13. Tickets will be available to the general public on November 17.

Hootie & The Blowfish “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour”, with special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain 

Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker with Hootie & the Blowfish perform during the Jason Aldean: High Noon Neon Tour 2018 at SunTrust Park on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Tate McRae: Think Later Tour 

Niall Horan: “The Show: Live on Tour 

  • July 31 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 
  • Tickets are available here. 

AUGUST

Los Temerarios 

  • August 8 at 8 p.m. 
  • Footprint Center 
  • Click here for tickets. 

SEPTEMBER

Thirty Seconds to Mars: Seasons World Tour 

  • September 1 at 6:30 p.m. 
  • Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 
  • Tickets will be available here starting November 17. 

Creed: Summer of ‘99 Tour 

  • September 4 at 7 p.m. 
  • Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 
  • Click here for tickets. 

Green Day: The Saviors Tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas 

Billie Joe Armstrong
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs on day three of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

DECEMBER

Zach Bryan: The Quittin’ Time Tour with special guests Matt Maeson and Levi Turner 

  • December 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. 
  • Desert Diamond Arena 
  • Click here for tickets. 
