LIST: 30+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024

PHOENIX — With dozens of concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024, there is something for everyone!

Check out the comprehensive list of all major concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley next year.

JANUARY

Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan



January 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Footprint Center

Tickets are available now.

FEBRUARY

Post Malone: Concert in the Coliseum



February 3 at 3:30 p.m.

16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale

Please note that this is a 21+ event

Tickets will be available here starting November 15.

George Walker IV/George Walker IV/Invision/AP Post Malone performs a medley at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Coors Light Birds Nest Concert Series

February 7, 8, 9 and 10

Scottsdale Sport Complex Field #1

Please note that the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series is a 21+ event.

HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman, with special guest "mike.," are set to headline on February 7. Dierks Bentley, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick, is set to headline on February 8.

Headliners for Friday and Saturday have not yet been announced.

Tickets can be purchased here.

TOOL

February 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Footprint Center

Click here for tickets for February 9 and click here for tickets for February 10.

Playboi Carti: Antagonist Tour

February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Desert Diamond Arena

Click here for tickets.

Styx

February 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrity Theatre

Click here for tickets on February 22 and click here for tickets on February 23.

Innings Festival



February 23 and 24

Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park

Red Hot Chili Pepper, Hozier, Greta van Fleet, 311, Third Eye Blind and Macklemore are set to perform.

MLB Legends including Ryan Dempster, Matt Kemp, Luis Gonzalez, Éric Gagné and more will make appearances.

Tickets are available now.

AP, Gabby

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS Tour with special guest Chappell Roan



February 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Footprint Center

Tickets are available on Seat Geek and VividSeats.

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted Tour



February 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.

Footprint Center

Click here to purchase tickets for February 27 and click here to purchase tickets for February 28.

Juanes: Vida Cotidiana World Tour



February 27 at 8 p.m.

Arizona Financial Theatre

Tickets are available now.

Can’t make it to the Phoenix show? The tour is also making a stop at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre on February 28 at 8 p.m.

MARCH

Extra Innings Festival



Can’t get enough of the Innings Festival? Another weekend, dubbed as the Extra Innings Festival is scheduled for March 1 and 2.

Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park

Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahn, Elle King are set to perform.

MLB legends including Ryan Dempster, Tim Raines, Eric Karros, Russ Ortiz and more will make appearances.

Tickets are available now.

McDowell Mountain Music Festival (M3F Fest)

March 1 and 2. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Artists including Dayglow, Elderbrook, Hippo campus and more will be playing on March 1. Artists including Barrett, Duke Dumont, Gorgon City and more are set to play March 2.

Buy tickets here.

Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour with Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer

March 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Click here for tickets.

50 Cent: Final Lap Tour



March 3 at 7 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

The show was originally scheduled for August 2023, but was postponed due to extreme heat. Tickets are still available here.

Madonna: Celebration Tour



March 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Footprint Center

Click here for tickets.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Madonna

Bruce Springsteen: Glory Days Tour



March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Footprint Center

The show was originally scheduled for November 30, 2023, but it was postponed due to Springsteen’s recovery from peptic ulcer disease. Click here for tickets.

LANY: a beautiful blur

March 21 at 8 p.m.

Arizona Financial Theatre

Click here for tickets.

Russell Dickerson

March 22 at 8 p.m.

Arizona Financial Theatre

Click here for tickets.

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour



March 23 at 7 p.m.

Desert Diamond Arena

Special guests include Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts

Click here for tickets.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Blake Shelton performs "Come Back as a Country Boy" at the 55th annual CMA Awards.





PHXLIGHTS: Supernova



March 29 and 20

Phoenix Raceway

The festival’s lineup has not yet been announced.

Tickets are available now.

APRIL

Country Thunder



April 11 – 14

Country Thunder Arizona, Florence

According to the festival’s website, the lineup will be announced on November 16.

Tickets are available now.

MAY

Pepe Aguilar: Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024



May 5 at 8 p.m.

Desert Diamond Arena

Click here to buy tickets.

Boots in the Park Festival



May 17 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tempe Beach Park

Performers include Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee.

Click here for tickets.

Luke Combs: Growin’ Up and Getting' Old Tour



May 31 and June 1 at 5:45 p.m.

State Farm Stadium

Special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue will be performing on the May 31 show, while Jordan Davis, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff, and another to-be-announced guest will perform on June 1.

Click here to buy tickets for May 31 and click here to buy tickets for June 1.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Luke Combs performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

JUNE

Alanis Morissette: Triple Moon Tour with special guests Morgan Wade and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts



June 8 at 7 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Tickets will be available here starting November 17.

Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour with special guest Carly Pearce



June 27 at 7 p.m.

Footprint Center

Tickets are available here.

JULY

Blink-182: One More Time Tour with special guest Pierce the Veil



July 2 at 7 p.m.

Desert Diamond Arena

Click here for tickets.

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff

July 9 at 7 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Click here for tickets.

AJR: The Maybe Man Tour



July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Footprint Center

Ticket pre-sale begins on November 13. Tickets will be available to the general public on November 17.

Hootie & The Blowfish “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour”, with special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain



July 13 at 7 p.m.

Footprint Center

Tickets are available now.

Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP Darius Rucker with Hootie & the Blowfish perform during the Jason Aldean: High Noon Neon Tour 2018 at SunTrust Park on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Tate McRae: Think Later Tour



July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Arizona Financial Theatre

Tickets are available now.



Niall Horan: “The Show: Live on Tour

July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Tickets are available here.

AUGUST

Los Temerarios



August 8 at 8 p.m.

Footprint Center

Click here for tickets.

SEPTEMBER

Thirty Seconds to Mars: Seasons World Tour



September 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Tickets will be available here starting November 17.

Creed: Summer of ‘99 Tour

September 4 at 7 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Click here for tickets.

Green Day: The Saviors Tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas



September 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Chase Field

Tickets are available now.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs on day three of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

DECEMBER

Zach Bryan: The Quittin’ Time Tour with special guests Matt Maeson and Levi Turner

