LIST: 30+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024

PHOENIX — With dozens of concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024, there is something for everyone!
Check out the comprehensive list of all major concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley next year.
See one we missed? Send it to us at share@abc15.com!
JANUARY
Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan
- January 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Tickets are available now.
FEBRUARY
Post Malone: Concert in the Coliseum
- February 3 at 3:30 p.m.
- 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale
- Please note that this is a 21+ event
- Tickets will be available here starting November 15.
Coors Light Birds Nest Concert Series
- February 7, 8, 9 and 10
- Scottsdale Sport Complex Field #1
- Please note that the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series is a 21+ event.
- HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman, with special guest "mike.," are set to headline on February 7. Dierks Bentley, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick, is set to headline on February 8.
- Headliners for Friday and Saturday have not yet been announced.
- Tickets can be purchased here.
TOOL
- February 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Click here for tickets for February 9 and click here for tickets for February 10.
Playboi Carti: Antagonist Tour
- February 18 at 7:30 p.m.
- Desert Diamond Arena
- Click here for tickets.
Styx
- February 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Celebrity Theatre
- Click here for tickets on February 22 and click here for tickets on February 23.
- February 23 and 24
- Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park
- Red Hot Chili Pepper, Hozier, Greta van Fleet, 311, Third Eye Blind and Macklemore are set to perform.
- MLB Legends including Ryan Dempster, Matt Kemp, Luis Gonzalez, Éric Gagné and more will make appearances.
- Tickets are available now.
Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS Tour with special guest Chappell Roan
- February 24 at 7:30 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Tickets are available on Seat Geek and VividSeats.
- February 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Click here to purchase tickets for February 27 and click here to purchase tickets for February 28.
Juanes: Vida Cotidiana World Tour
- February 27 at 8 p.m.
- Arizona Financial Theatre
- Tickets are available now.
- Can’t make it to the Phoenix show? The tour is also making a stop at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre on February 28 at 8 p.m.
MARCH
- Can’t get enough of the Innings Festival? Another weekend, dubbed as the Extra Innings Festival is scheduled for March 1 and 2.
- Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park
- Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahn, Elle King are set to perform.
- MLB legends including Ryan Dempster, Tim Raines, Eric Karros, Russ Ortiz and more will make appearances.
- Tickets are available now.
McDowell Mountain Music Festival (M3F Fest)
- March 1 and 2. Doors open at 1 p.m.
- Artists including Dayglow, Elderbrook, Hippo campus and more will be playing on March 1. Artists including Barrett, Duke Dumont, Gorgon City and more are set to play March 2.
- Buy tickets here.
Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour with Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer
- March 2 at 6:30 p.m.
- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Click here for tickets.
- March 3 at 7 p.m.
- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
- The show was originally scheduled for August 2023, but was postponed due to extreme heat. Tickets are still available here.
- March 16 at 8:30 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Click here for tickets.
Bruce Springsteen: Glory Days Tour
- March 19 at 7:30 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- The show was originally scheduled for November 30, 2023, but it was postponed due to Springsteen’s recovery from peptic ulcer disease. Click here for tickets.
LANY: a beautiful blur
- March 21 at 8 p.m.
- Arizona Financial Theatre
- Click here for tickets.
Russell Dickerson
- March 22 at 8 p.m.
- Arizona Financial Theatre
- Click here for tickets.
Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
- March 23 at 7 p.m.
- Desert Diamond Arena
- Special guests include Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts
- Click here for tickets.
PHXLIGHTS: Supernova
- March 29 and 20
- Phoenix Raceway
- The festival’s lineup has not yet been announced.
- Tickets are available now.
APRIL
Country Thunder
- April 11 – 14
- Country Thunder Arizona, Florence
- According to the festival’s website, the lineup will be announced on November 16.
- Tickets are available now.
MAY
Pepe Aguilar: Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024
- May 5 at 8 p.m.
- Desert Diamond Arena
- Click here to buy tickets.
- May 17 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tempe Beach Park
- Performers include Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee.
- Click here for tickets.
Luke Combs: Growin’ Up and Getting' Old Tour
- May 31 and June 1 at 5:45 p.m.
- State Farm Stadium
- Special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue will be performing on the May 31 show, while Jordan Davis, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff, and another to-be-announced guest will perform on June 1.
- Click here to buy tickets for May 31 and click here to buy tickets for June 1.
JUNE
Alanis Morissette: Triple Moon Tour with special guests Morgan Wade and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- June 8 at 7 p.m.
- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Tickets will be available here starting November 17.
Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour with special guest Carly Pearce
- June 27 at 7 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Tickets are available here.
JULY
Blink-182: One More Time Tour with special guest Pierce the Veil
- July 2 at 7 p.m.
- Desert Diamond Arena
- Click here for tickets.
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff
- July 9 at 7 p.m.
- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Click here for tickets.
- July 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Ticket pre-sale begins on November 13. Tickets will be available to the general public on November 17.
Hootie & The Blowfish “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour”, with special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain
- July 13 at 7 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Tickets are available now.
- July 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- Arizona Financial Theatre
- Tickets are available now.
Niall Horan: “The Show: Live on Tour
- July 31 at 7:30 p.m.
- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Tickets are available here.
AUGUST
Los Temerarios
- August 8 at 8 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Click here for tickets.
SEPTEMBER
Thirty Seconds to Mars: Seasons World Tour
- September 1 at 6:30 p.m.
- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Tickets will be available here starting November 17.
Creed: Summer of ‘99 Tour
- September 4 at 7 p.m.
- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Click here for tickets.
Green Day: The Saviors Tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas
- September 18 at 5:30 p.m.
- Chase Field
- Tickets are available now.
DECEMBER
Zach Bryan: The Quittin’ Time Tour with special guests Matt Maeson and Levi Turner
- December 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.
- Desert Diamond Arena
- Click here for tickets.