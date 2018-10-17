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Harry Potter drone show, Monster Jam, Arizona State Fair, Phoenix Suns and more
Zack Perry
Things To Do
Gilbert's Mother Nature's Farm celebrates fall with festival
Geneva Zoltek
Absolutely Arizona
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Zack Perry
Things To Do
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Zack Perry
Absolutely Arizona
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Absolutely Arizona
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Things To Do
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Zack Perry
Local News
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Absolutely Arizona
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Sun City News
Support Sun City West's Witches Ride For Charity
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Local News
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Absolutely Arizona
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Smart Shopper
Give back to the community and visit the Arizona State Fair for free!
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Absolutely Arizona
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Local News
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Things To Do
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Dylan Kane, KTAR News
Things To Do
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Things To Do
Megan Moroney, Florida Georgia Line and more to headline Country Thunder 2027
abc15.com staff
Glendale News
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News
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Jordan Bontke
Absolutely Arizona
See the Valley from Papago Park’s Hole in the Rock
Zack Perry
Things To Do
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Zack Perry
Things To Do
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Things To Do
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abc15.com staff
Absolutely Arizona
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Things To Do
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Zack Perry
Absolutely Arizona
Inside Phoenix’s free Penske Racing Museum
Zack Perry
Things To Do
This weekend: Karol G, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Rick Springfield, Mercury and more!
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Absolutely Arizona
Phoenix Art Museum showcases global art, fashion and immersive experiences
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Things To Do
State Farm Stadium unveils new lineup of food items
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