Arizona Snowbowl offers cool mountain escape with gondola rides, summer attractions

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — As temperatures climb across the Valley, visitors are heading to higher elevations at Arizona Snowbowl for cooler weather, scenic views, and a variety of outdoor activities.

The resort's scenic gondola, the only one of its kind in Arizona, carries guests from about 9,500 feet to 11,500 feet near the top of Agassiz Peak in roughly 10 minutes. At the summit, visitors can take a quarter-mile trail and enjoy panoramic views of Flagstaff, Sedona and the Grand Canyon.

Zack Perry

Snowbowl is also home to what it says is Arizona's highest-elevation restroom, located at 11,500 feet near the top of the gondola.

Zack Perry

The summer fun continues at the base area with attractions including summer tubing, a climbing wall, bungee trampolines, rooftop mini golf, virtual reality skiing and disc golf courses.

Zack Perry

Guests can purchase Scenic Gondola tickets online in advance, with fares starting as low as $3. On Friday and Saturday evenings, Sunset Gondola Rides offer a chance to experience golden-hour views and Arizona sunsets from the top of the mountain.

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