Surprise planning commission backs reduced setbacks for battery storage facilities despite safety concerns

SURPRISE, AZ — The Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a proposal that would allow large-scale battery energy storage facilities to be built closer to homes, a move supporters say will help expand renewable energy infrastructure but one that still raises concerns for some residents.

The commission voted Thursday to approve a zoning text amendment that would reduce the required separation between battery energy storage systems, known as BESS, and residential areas.

Under current city staff recommendations, the facilities must be located at least 1,500 feet from homes. The amendment approved by the commission would reduce that distance to 100 feet from residential properties, in addition to a 150-foot setback requirement within the project site itself.

The proposal now heads to the Surprise City Council for consideration in September.

Battery energy storage systems store large amounts of electricity by converting energy generated from sources such as solar and wind into chemical energy that can be used later when demand is higher.

While the technology plays an increasingly important role in renewable energy development, it has also faced scrutiny following fires and other incidents around the world. Industry data shows nearly 100 battery storage incidents globally since 2012.

One of the most notable incidents occurred in Surprise in 2019, when APS's McMicken Battery Energy Storage Facility experienced a catastrophic failure. The explosion severely injured eight firefighters who were responding to the incident.

Industry representatives and supporters of battery storage projects say lessons learned from those events have led to significant safety improvements.

Surprise resident Kelsey Royer said the technology will be critical as utilities continue expanding renewable energy generation.

“This energy storage system, these batteries are essential for the potential future of renewable energy,” Royer said.

One potential future battery storage site in Surprise is located near Litchfield and Cactus roads, an area situated across from a fire station and near residential neighborhoods.

The prospect of facilities being located closer to homes continues to concern some residents.

Susan Draper, who sent an e-mail to the city about the proposal, said she is not necessarily opposed to reducing setback requirements but wants more information about potential risks and how nearby neighborhoods would be affected in a worst-case scenario.

The debate reflects a broader challenge facing communities across Arizona and the country as demand for reliable energy storage grows alongside renewable power generation.

Supporters argue battery storage systems are essential for improving grid reliability and making greater use of solar energy, while critics maintain safety concerns must remain a top priority, particularly when facilities are proposed near homes.

The Surprise City Council is expected to review the proposal in September before making a final decision on whether to adopt the revised setback requirements.

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