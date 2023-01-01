Josh Kristianto, excited to be part of the Phoenix community, started as a reporter/MMJ at ABC15 Arizona in November 2023.

As a California native and first-generation American, Josh values his diverse background and upbringing, which has instilled within him a passion for journalism, telling stories, meeting new people, and valuing important issues.

Josh graduated from Biola University in Southern California before his career took him to Montana, back to California, and Nebraska. His journey has allowed him to cover a wide range of topics, including crime, immigration, tourism, weather, wildfires, politics and religion.

On top of his reporting duties at ABC15, Josh serves as a Public Affairs Officer in the United States Navy Reserve. He loves hanging out with his family and getting involved at his church. His hobbies include traveling, playing video games, watching movies and TV shows, and reading plenty of books.

Feel free to reach out to him at josh.kristianto@abc15.com or follow him on social media.