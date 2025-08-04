Mountain Ridge High community gathers Sunday night for teen struck by vehicle

GLENDALE, AZ — The Mountain Ridge High School community in Glendale gathered Sunday night to pray for the recovery of a teenager who was hit by a vehicle on Friday.

“It really brings me joy knowing that all these people care about him,” said Jed Billings, who is a friend of the victim.

The candles were flickering alongside phone flashlights, all for a 13-year-old who was hit by a pickup truck on the way to school Friday morning near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Glendale.

The teen, whom organizers are keeping anonymous out of respect for the family, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

His friend Jed Billings says the news was devastating.

“It was after second period, I checked my phone, and I figured out it was him. And I just lost it, it was like really hard,” he said.

“As a parent, you never suspect that you’ll send your kid to school and have something tragic happen like this. That’s a phone call that nobody wants to get,” said Kelly Billings, Jed’s mom.

Glendale police say the student was riding what appears to be an e-bike and was hit by the vehicle. They are still investigating who had the right-of-way, but police say the student was entering the intersection when he was hit.

“Knowing that he’s got the support behind him, pulling for him, praying for him. It’s incredible. We’re very grateful for the Mountain Ridge community,” said Kelly.

At this time, police do not think distracted driving or impairment played a role in the crash.

ADOT says it is important to teach your kids to look both ways at a street, to always use crosswalks and to never use headphones or phones while walking or bicycling. If biking, wear a helmet.

“Happened so fast, and it could change someone’s life so quickly. So you got to always be careful. Cherish the moments you have with your friends and family,” said Jed.