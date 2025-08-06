Statewide tech conference aims to attract 25,000 participants to Arizona

Industry officials are organizing Arizona's first-ever decentralized tech conference to showcase and build upon the state’s growing innovation ecosystem.

Gov. Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Commerce Authority — in partnership with the Arizona Venture Alliance — unveiled plans on Tuesday for Arizona Tech Week, which is slated to take place in various locations throughout the state from April 6-12, 2026.

Arizona Tech Week will unite investors, startup founders and industry leaders for a week of keynote panels, pitch competitions, hackathons, networking engagements and more.

Arizona Tech Week is estimated to attract 25,000 participants — including 5,000 investors, 10,000 startups and 10,000 influencers.

