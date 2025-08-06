Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Statewide tech conference aims to attract 25,000 participants to Arizona

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Downtown shot.jpg
Posted

Industry officials are organizing Arizona's first-ever decentralized tech conference to showcase and build upon the state’s growing innovation ecosystem.

Gov. Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Commerce Authority — in partnership with the Arizona Venture Alliance — unveiled plans on Tuesday for Arizona Tech Week, which is slated to take place in various locations throughout the state from April 6-12, 2026.

Arizona Tech Week will unite investors, startup founders and industry leaders for a week of keynote panels, pitch competitions, hackathons, networking engagements and more.

Arizona Tech Week is estimated to attract 25,000 participants — including 5,000 investors, 10,000 startups and 10,000 influencers.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen