No assault charges filed after investigation into Mesa Park Rangers

MESA, AZ — Mesa police have finished a criminal investigation into the Mesa Park Rangers after allegations of misconduct while on duty.

Mesa police investigated approximately 160 cases involving the rangers, Four of which were investigated further for potential criminal violations.

The ABC15 Investigators learned that Mesa police ended up recommending a criminal charge of assault for a Mesa park ranger, but a city prosecutor declined it.

A police report reveals that a ranger, who ABC15 is not identifying because he was not charged, had a run-in with a man experiencing homelessness at Pioneer Park, where he chased and tackled the man for allegedly being verbally disruptive and for refusing to leave the park.

A detective wrote that the ranger had no lawful authority, stating, “These reasons alone do not give Park Rangers any authority to detain or arrest.”

As part of the investigation, Mesa police found other concerns inside the ranger unit, including inconsistencies in reporting drugs, paraphernalia, and personal items, along with multiple rangers informing police that they would often throw away the belongings of “transients” in a city dumpster.

Mesa police obtained several search warrants in their investigation, including the phones of multiple rangers and a supervisor.

On one of the phones, a detective found an audio recording from one of the rangers telling supervisors about how their enforcement style “changed” and that “they need to come to terms with it.”

The detective wrote that the ranger stated in their report that “they came to work knowing that it was time to bash some heads in at Pioneer Park, that they were given a task and were doing it for so long, but now they were in maintenance mode…”

The report also states that there were no further leads or evidence, that it would be presented to the county attorney’s office for review, and that it would be updated if charges were accepted.

This follows an ABC15 investigation that revealed several rangers were placed on administrative leave following accusations they were targeting individuals experiencing homelessness, using racial slurs, and sharing a “Goon Squad” patch.

Mesa park rangers allegedly targeted homeless, used racial slurs, shared a ‘Goon Squad’ patch

The ABC15 Investigators reported in April that at least three City of Mesa rangers were accused of sharing a “Goon Squad” patch. The Mesa police report states the patch was given to rangers whose purpose was to participate in “gooning” to deal with the “homeless problem and n*****s.”

“Gooning” appears to be a reference to inappropriate and aggressive actions by a group of park rangers.

One of the 169 cases Mesa police looked at included a 2023 incident where a man had a run-in with Mesa rangers for allegedly trespassing at Riverview Park before it opened.

The Mesa park rangers called Mesa police to assist because the man would not provide identification.

Body camera video captured a Mesa officer telling the man that he must comply because they “are law enforcement officers too,” which is not accurate. Mesa rangers can only enforce city code and public park regulations.

A city spokesperson said this has been addressed, stating, “The Mesa Police Department has been instructed [on] how to appropriately respond to calls for service to assist park rangers.”

The man in the body camera video reached out to the ABC15 Investigators because of his concerns with the rangers, as he felt targeted.

You could hear the man in the video tell the rangers, “I see you guys come here detaining people, taking people to shelter... But let a black person come here, mind their business now you want to trespass them, and write them a citation…”

Earlier this year, two rangers resigned. Five rangers are still on leave.

The city is conducting an independent, external investigation that will review all the practices of the park ranger unit. It is expected to conclude in the coming weeks.

The Mesa Police Department has since taken over the park ranger unit.

A city spokesperson said that their duties have been modified pending the outcome of the external independent investigation.

In an email, a spokesperson said, “Their current duties include opening and closing selected City of Mesa parks and amenities. Additionally, they are undergoing extensive training of the policies, procedures, and code of conduct of the Mesa Police Department, and performing other administrative tasks as needed.”