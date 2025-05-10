Six Mesa park rangers on administrative leave amid allegations of misconduct

The following story contains strong language that some may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

Six park rangers for the City of Mesa are on administrative leave amid a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct while on duty.

Police records allege several Mesa park rangers are accused of targeting members of the unhoused population, using racial slurs toward African Americans, and sharing a "Goon Squad" patch.

The ABC15 Investigators reported last week about the police report that details at least three City of Mesa rangers accused of sharing a “Goon Squad” patch. The Mesa police report states the patch was given to rangers whose purpose was to participate in “gooning” to deal with the “homeless problem and n*****s.”

“Gooning” appears to be a reference to inappropriate and aggressive actions by a group of park rangers.

One of the park rangers provided a patch to a Mesa police detective. The alleged “Goon Squad” patch is described as a gray-colored shield with the words “Ranger,” “Goon Squad,” and “Mesa, AZ” embroidered in black. The report goes on to say the patch has an embroidered black skull, a lightning bolt, a bullet, a baton (also known as a nightstick), and handcuffs creating the two o’s in “Goon.”

The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed that those six rangers are on administrative leave, and are not in the office while two investigations take place. The police department is conducting a criminal investigation and the city has hired a consultant to review the rangers unit that is under the park and recreation department.

The first ranger was placed on leave on April 12, but the public was not made aware until a week and a half later after the ABC15 Investigators started asking questions.

A detective with Mesa police was assigned the case and interviewed rangers about the alleged criminal activity, including some rangers allegedly not reporting drugs that were confiscated.

The Mesa investigation also looked into concerns with ride-alongs and whether there were sexual encounters while on duty.

One supervisor told investigators that he started an initial investigation into a ranger having sex on duty, as there were used condoms found in the trash can on more than one occasion.

The Mesa police report alleges that one ranger told investigators that three of the rangers would not report drugs that were confiscated and would use excessive force on people experiencing homelessness.

The ABC15 Investigators spent hours at a Mesa church where people in the unhoused community come for food, to shower, and to rest.

Ricky Perry has been living on the streets around Mesa for several years, “there’s no way I can get a place on my own,” he said.

Perry said he’s familiar with the park rangers and has his own concerns about them.

Last year, he went to the Mesa library and parked a shopping cart with his belongings outside where a security guard told him to place it. Perry said when he came out though, it was gone.

Library staff made calls for him, and he said the Rangers came by, “I was told that they put it in their truck, loaded it up and left, and didn't do any other due diligence.”

The park rangers patrol park areas — but, there are some areas under the Parks and Rec division they also patrol, including near the Mesa library.

The ABC15 Investigators went through Mesa’s park ranger policy that says lost, found, or seized property will be transported to the ranger office and impounded.

The property is supposed to be tagged and then stored for 60 days.

A spokesperson for the City of Mesa said the ABC15 Investigators would need to file a public records request to see if that policy was followed. However, Perry said his stuff was thrown away.

“How are you going to come and collect somebody's property, all of their property, take it to an undisclosed location and throw it,” he added.

Park rangers are civilian employees and only have the authority to cite people for violations occurring in the parks under the parks code, but they do not have the authority to arrest as a law enforcement officer does.

The city did not know of the existence of a “Goon Squad” patch.

A spokesperson for the City of Mesa said, in an email:

"The City of Mesa is deeply disturbed by the preliminary findings of an ongoing investigation into allegations of criminal activity and wrongdoing by some members of the Park Rangers Unit, which operates under the Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department. To date, that investigation has resulted in a felony charge against a Mesa Park Ranger for theft involving possession of a firearm.”

The remaining rangers have been moved under the police department.

The City of Mesa said if you are a victim, or have been wronged by the Mesa Park Rangers, you are asked to call Mesa police at the non-emergency number, 480-644-2211.

