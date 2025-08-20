Chicago officer files lawsuit against Tempe over arrest for alleged squealing of tires

TEMPE, AZ — A Chicago police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city of Tempe, alleging that his arrest was “unlawful” after he was taken to jail for allegedly squealing his tires.

The attorneys for Jalen Woods filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court, claiming the city, the police chief, and several officers violated his civil rights.

Woods was arrested during a traffic stop on Mill Avenue in August 2024 for exhibition of speed.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are personal and do not represent Woods’ police department

Woods was driving an expensive sports car, a Dodge Hellcat, at Mill Avenue and 6th Street and made a left-hand turn. According to the police report, an officer wrote:

“While the vehicle was stopped in traffic and continuously revving the engine, the rear tires began to create a squealing noise for approximately 1-2 seconds.”

Woods told ABC15 that the city prosecutor dismissed the case against him last year, saying there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

The Tempe Police Department said in a statement that the enforcement action taken was part of a widely publicized campaign to reduce reckless driving and street racing.

“The allegation that Jalen Woods was targeted because of his race is categorically false,” the city’s statement read, “Tempe Police officers enforce the law equally, without regard to race or background.”

The body camera video shared with ABC15 shows Woods at a red light. But there is no audio for the first 30 seconds, as there is a delay in the camera’s audio recording starting.

Several officers wrote in the report that as they went to perform a traffic stop, they could “smell the odor of freshly burnt rubber coming from the vehicle.”

"The camera doesn't lie," said Woods’ attorney, Benjamin Taylor, in an interview earlier this year with ABC15. “Looking at the [body camera] video, you don't see any chirping in the tires. You don't see any smoke coming from the tires. That's just a justification to try to say we had probable cause to pull him over."

The lawsuit alleges that the Tempe police officers violated Woods’ civil rights, claiming malicious prosecution and retaliation. The lawsuit also alleges the Tempe police officers profiled him because of his race.

“The Officers repeatedly asked Mr. Woods if he had any guns or jewelry in his car. Though he had neither, Mr. Woods repeatedly stated that they did not have his permission to search his vehicle,” the lawsuit reads.

Officers also impounded the rental car that night.

Woods’ attorneys claim that officers impounded the vehicle solely to do an “inventory search.”

“The Officers claimed that their actions – that they had to impound the vehicle and take Mr. Woods to jail instead of giving him a citation because he was from out of state - were according to “policy” and state law,” the lawsuit states.

It also alleges that Woods was denied medical attention despite requesting it for difficulty breathing and being lightheaded.

His lawyers go on to say that the alleged basis for initiating the stop was the brief sound of squealing the tires, which does not constitute “exhibition of speed.”

Earlier this year, the Tempe Police Department finished its internal review of the arrest and found the officers did nothing wrong.

“Woods’ arrest was reviewed by our department’s accountability processes, which confirmed our officers acted lawfully and appropriately,” the city’s statement said.

“While we respect his position as a fellow law enforcement officer, in Tempe every individual -- regardless of occupation, race, or background -- is subject to the same laws and enforcement standards. The Tempe Police Department stands by our officers, and we will vigorously defend against these false and damaging claims. As ever, our commitment remains to community safety, fairness, and accountability in every interaction.”