Records: Nurse allegedly offered Botox, weight-loss drugs illegally at Scottsdale med spa

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A nurse pleaded not guilty Tuesday to allegations she illegally offered Botox and a weight-loss drug at a Scottsdale med spa without proper medical oversight.

Alexandria Blair Baggett, 25, of Scottsdale, is facing felony charges, including conspiracy, fraud and the unlawful practice of medicine.

An undercover agent with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, acting on a tip, visited Levy Aesthetics near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard earlier this month, according to court records.

During the visit, prosecutors allege Baggett offered the agent Botox and a prescription weight-loss drug.

Prosecutors allege she was working at the medical clinic without a licensed Arizona doctor providing oversight.

Court records say Levy Aesthetics, based in Bellevue, Washington, was founded by Dr. Daniel Levy, who is licensed in that state. Prosecutors say he contracted with two registered nurses to open the Scottsdale location in Arizona in October 2025.

In a statement to ABC15, Phoenix attorney Flynn Carey, who represents Levy Aesthetics, said:

“Levy Aesthetics takes any concerns seriously and is appropriately evaluating the AG’s stated concerns. There is a time and place for a more fulsome comment, but now is not the time or place.”

Hector Diaz, an attorney who represents Baggett, declined to comment to ABC15.

In a statement, the AG’s office said unlicensed or improperly supervised nurses operating in med spas are a growing problem in Arizona.

“Before you receive injections, laser treatments, or other medical services, you should always confirm that your provider is properly licensed and in good standing.

For nurses, the Arizona State Board of Nursing has an online tool where you can search by name and see license status and any Board actions.

The Arizona Medical Board also has a portal where you can search to see if your doctor is appropriately licensed,” the statement said.

The statement goes onto say:

“If you believe a nurse or other medical provider is unlicensed or has acted unsafely, you can file a complaint with the Arizona State Board of Nursing or the Arizona Medical Board at their respective websites. If you think you’ve been misled or harmed by a med spa’s deceptive or unfair practices, you can also file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office using the online complaint forms at azag.gov.”

