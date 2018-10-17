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79  WX Alerts

Phoenix, AZ

Weather

72°
Partly Cloudy
feels like 72°
75° / 66°
Thursday
Mostly Cloudy
87° / 64°
0%
Friday
Thunderstorms
75° / 66°
80%
Saturday
Mostly Cloudy
79° / 64°
20%
Sunday
Rain
73° / 65°
90%
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Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 43%
  • Dew point: 49°
  • Pressure: 29.83 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: WNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:45 AM
  • Sunset: 05:37 PM
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Meet the ABC15 Forecasters
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Amber Sullins

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Jorge Torres

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Geneva Zoltek