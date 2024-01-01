Justin Hobbs is the Weekend Meteorologist and an Impact Earth reporter at ABC15 Arizona.

After spending four years in the Sunshine State, Justin moved to the Valley of the Sun in November 2024 to join the ABC15 team.

His passion for weather was sparked by a tornado that struck his small hometown of Irvington, Kentucky, in 2002.

SEE THE LATEST FROM ABC15's JUSTIN HOBBS:

What began as a childhood fear of storms evolved into a lifelong curiosity and dedication to understanding the atmosphere and helping others prepare and be protected from the power of Mother Nature.

Justin earned his Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology from Western Kentucky University and holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal from the American Meteorological Society.

With more than six years of experience, Justin has reported on various severe weather events, from tornadoes to major hurricanes, while also covering important climate-related topics.

Recognized for his pioneering use of augmented reality in weather storytelling, he is a three-time Emmy Award-winning meteorologist and journalist.