WHAT TO EXPECT: Monsoon storm chances in the Valley this week

An Extreme Heat Warning is also in effect across western Arizona, along the Colorado River, until 8 p.m. Wednesday and for the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Thursday evening.
Extreme Heat Warning extended until Wednesday evening
PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are finally ramping up this week in the Valley!

As high pressure pushes farther east, that will open the flow of monsoon moisture over Mexico and allow it to surge back into Arizona.

Dew points could climb into the 60s by Friday, making it feel a lot more humid too.

With all that moisture in place, numerous storms will form during the heat of the day across the Arizona high country.

Some spots along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains could see over an inch of rain over the next several days.

Here in the Valley, there’s a chance of storms moving in off the higher terrain in the late afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, isolated downpours that could lead to localized flooding, and dangerous lightning strikes.

This influx in monsoon moisture could help put a dent in our rainfall deficits across Arizona.

To date, most spots are below average for monsoon rainfall.

In Phoenix, we are more than an inch below normal for this time in the monsoon.

The monsoon season officially runs until September 30.

