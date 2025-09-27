Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple road closures across Maricopa County due to flooding

Remember, turn around, don’t drown
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Flagstaff flooding.png
Posted

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Heavy rainfall across the Valley has triggered major flooding, forcing several road closures, according to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation.

As of Saturday morning, the following roads are closed:

  • Bartlett Dam Road at Cave Creek
  • Maricopa Road at Milepost 7
  • Lower Buckeye Road from 4th Ave to 127th Ave
  • Narramore Road from Airport Road to Dean Road
  • Patton Road from 195th Ave to 211th Ave

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas and find alternate routes.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen