Multiple road closures across Maricopa County due to flooding

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Heavy rainfall across the Valley has triggered major flooding, forcing several road closures, according to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation.
As of Saturday morning, the following roads are closed:
- Bartlett Dam Road at Cave Creek
- Maricopa Road at Milepost 7
- Lower Buckeye Road from 4th Ave to 127th Ave
- Narramore Road from Airport Road to Dean Road
- Patton Road from 195th Ave to 211th Ave
Drivers are asked to avoid these areas and find alternate routes.