Multiple road closures across Maricopa County due to flooding

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Heavy rainfall across the Valley has triggered major flooding, forcing several road closures, according to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation.

As of Saturday morning, the following roads are closed:



Bartlett Dam Road at Cave Creek

Maricopa Road at Milepost 7

Lower Buckeye Road from 4th Ave to 127th Ave

Narramore Road from Airport Road to Dean Road

Patton Road from 195th Ave to 211th Ave

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas and find alternate routes.