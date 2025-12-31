WATCH: Arizona Democrats slam Christmas Eve detention of Dreamer as 'atrocious'

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are demanding answers after immigration officials detained a Phoenix woman with DACA status on Christmas Eve.

State Rep. Cesar Aguilar, Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, Phoenix City Councilmember Anna Hernandez, and others say the Trump administration’s deportation policies are not making Arizona safer.

The lawmakers are also calling on President Donald Trump to implement faster processing for green card applications and renewals for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying people trying to follow the legal processes shouldn't be subject to detention by immigration enforcement because of delayed paperwork.

However, the Department of Homeland Security has told ABC15 the DACA program does not automatically shield recipients from deportation.

Watch the full story in the video player above.