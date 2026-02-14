Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dead, multiple others hurt after crash near Riggs and Ellswoth roads

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — One person has died, and multiple others are injured after a crash in Queen Creek Friday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near Riggs and Ellsworth roads.

Officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Riggs Road is closed between Pecan Entertainment and Ellsworth Road in both directions, according to police.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

