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Arizona ROC director discusses legislative changes to protect consumers
Brittney Barba
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Let ABC15 Know: ROC director responds to criticism over Sun State Pools probe
Brittney Barba
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Let ABC15 Know to host free community event at Tempe Marketplace
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Christel Bell
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Christel Bell
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Scottsdale pool company license revoked amid customer complaints
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Christel Bell
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Christel Bell
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Phoenix woman scammed by American Airlines imposter after flight cancellation
Christel Bell
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Christel Bell
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Christel Bell
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