Valley roofing company replaces grandmother's roof after Let ABC15 Know investigation

PHOENIX — A Valley roofing company replaced a Glendale's grandmother's roof for free after a Let ABC15 Know investigation exposed how a door-to-door roofing company took her insurance check and walked away from the job.

ProWest Roofing saw the story and stepped up — replacing the entire front slope of Ms. Ann's roof at no cost to her, just ahead of monsoon season.

"It was bad, so bad off she was just any moment given time she could have had a leak and with monsoon season coming up we had to get it done," Marshall Cook of ProWest Roofing said.

The Let ABC15 Know team first shared Ms. Ann's situation in November 2025. A roofing company had approached her door-to-door and promised to fix her roof for next to nothing.

Ms. Ann told them she couldn't afford roof work but agreed after they promised to do the job for free. Soon after she handed over her insurance check, the company demanded thousands more. She refused the job because she couldn't afford it — and her roof remained unrepaired.

The company said they would keep more than $3,000 of the insurance check for the company's fees, since Ms. Ann declined roofing services.

"They needed another $7,000 in order to do a full roof; I don't have that! I do not have that! The Lord knows I don't have that!" Ms. Ann said.

In that first interview, there was a moment that never aired — until now. I told Ms. Ann I hoped an angel would come along and fix her roof for free.

"I would love to see an angel. I would, but just being realistic, I've been here long enough to know…there are angels, but sometimes they don't land on your shoulder," Ms. Ann said.

She was right. They didn't land on her shoulder. They landed on her roof.

The crew arrived early to begin work. While they replaced the roof in the heat, Ms. Ann went to work in the kitchen — getting up at 1 a.m. to prepare a full meal for the crew.

"Meatloaf, mac and cheese, broccoli, peach cobbler the jalapeno cornbread man when she called me and said I would like to prepare lunch for y'all I said oh yes ma'am, but I did not know she was going to do it like that! That was something special!" Cook said. "I could feel the love in it!"

Ms. Ann said the least she could do was feed the people working in the heat for her.

"Look what they're doing, and it's hot out here, that's the least I could do. I'm just thankful," Ms. Ann said while pointing to the roofers on top of her home.

The woman who once doubted angels would ever find her couldn't stop thanking them when the job was done.

"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, and I can't stop saying thank you. I can't say another thank you, well I can, thank you…" Ms. Ann said with a warm laugh.

"I know I am surrounded by angels. To imagine that somebody would come do this for me."

Thank you to ProWest Roofing for stepping up to help Ms. Ann!