The Plane Truth: 2025 had the worst airline on-time performance since 2014

The ‘Plane Truth 2026’ report from PIRG, the Public Interest Research Group, shows 2025 had the worst on-time flight performance since 2014.

Teresa Murray is the director of the consumer watchdog office for PIRG. She told our Let ABC15 Know team the findings were striking.

"It's really stunning that the on-time performance was so poor last year," Murray said.

Overall, the number of cancellations and delays was up. The report also found a significant increase in long tarmac delays. The number of domestic tarmac delays jumped 63% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Not all the findings were negative. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport performed better than the national average for on-time arrivals.

Murray pointed to several possible reasons for that.

"Sky Harbor is probably one of the better staffed air traffic towers and perhaps having fewer weather delays than some of the other parts of the country that certainly would feed into it," Murray explained.

Tips for booking your next flight

If you are booking a flight any time soon, booking an early departure can improve your chances of an on-time experience.

"The departures in the mornings, it's six to nine, are the best of the day," Murray said.

Murray also warned that delays tend to compound as the day goes on.

"The later in the day it goes, oftentimes there are all kinds of delays, and if your flight does end up getting canceled or delayed, the later in the day it is, the less likely you are to be able to perhaps get a flight out, even that day," Murray added.

Travelers should also double-check baggage fees before booking. Policies vary by airline and fare type, and the rules may have changed since your last trip.

"On United's Basic Economy Fare, in most cases, you can't take a carry-on, period, not even for a price. You can take a personal item. So, people really need to check into whatever airline that they are booking travel on because the rules may have changed," Murray said.

Gone are the days of half-empty planes. Travelers should expect fuller flights as more airlines are cutting back the number of flights they operate each day.

"We should all expect that the airplanes themselves will potentially be more full. And what that means is, it's more important for people to get to the airport and actually get through security," Murray said.

No matter what, always do your research and look up an airline's policies before buying a ticket.

If something goes wrong, passengers do have rights. Learn more here.

Read the full ‘Plane Truth 2026’ PIRG report here.

Do you have a consumer problem? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com.

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