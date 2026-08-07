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Business
Nokia snags NXP's Chandler chip fabs as it ramps up U.S. optical manufacturing
Amy Edelen, Phoenix Business Journal
Chandler News
What Chandler residents think about Flock license plate reader cameras
Molly Hudson
Chandler News
Program gives nonprofits tools, $5K grants to strengthen their community impact
Molly Hudson
Chandler News
‘Stay behind the bus’: reminders for drivers with school back in session
Molly Hudson
Chandler News
One dead, one in custody after shooting near McQueen and Germann roads
abc15.com staff
Chandler News
Chandler National All-Stars are three wins from the Little League World Series
Jorge Torres
Chandler News
Pilot dead after small plane goes down near Chandler Airport Tuesday night
abc15.com staff
Chandler News
WATCH: Chandler overnight heat relief being pushed past capacity
Molly Hudson
Chandler News
'No reason to have been killed': Community remembers two men killed during ICE
Kamilah Williams
Chandler News
WATCH: Chandler Driving School shares tips for students as gas prices rise
Molly Hudson
Things To Do
Inside AZ's first Seafood City, a Filipino Asian grocery chain with a Food Hall
Nicole Gutierrez
Chandler News
Chandler getting new mayor for first time in 8 years
abc15.com staff
Education
Kyrene welcomes students back as some campuses merge
Elenee Dao
Traffic
Pedestrian hit, killed along State Route 347 near Maricopa Road
abc15.com staff
Chandler News
WATCH: Chandler Police Department getting a new forensics lab
Molly Hudson
Tempe News
Aggravated assault suspect dead in police shooting in Tempe, officials say
abc15.com staff
Chandler News
Shooting escalates neighborhood concerns at downtown Chandler parking garage
Molly Hudson
Traffic
Cooper and Merrill road intersection reopens after deadly crash in Gilbert
abc15.com staff
Things To Do
CHICHA San Chen, a Taiwanese-based tea house, debuts in Arizona
Nicole Gutierrez
Chandler News
WATCH: Volunteers help Kyrene de la Mirada teachers move after campus flooding
Molly Hudson
Chandler News
Chandler parents and police urge caution as students return to school
Molly Hudson
Uplifting Arizona
WATCH: How a Chandler athlete reinvented herself to pave the way for others
Cameron Polom
Chandler News
Chandler delays Flock license plate reader vote to August
Molly Hudson
Crime
Chandler doctor arrested, facing sexual abuse and assault charges
Molly Hudson
Chandler News
New Chandler Unified SD superintendent shares her vision and key focus areas
Molly Hudson
Chandler News
Father making violence prevention his mission after son's shooting death
Molly Hudson
Business
Ingram Micro Services to close Chandler facility, lay off 75 workers
Amy Edelen – Reporter, Phoenix Business Journal
Chandler News
Pecos Water Treatment Plant undergoing $140 million upgrade in Chandler
Molly Hudson
Chandler News
Chandler Eagle Scouts place wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Molly Hudson
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