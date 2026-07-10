Chandler doctor arrested, facing sexual abuse and assault charges 

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler doctor is facing sexual abuse and sexual assault charges after patients came forward detailing what they say happened inside the American Medical Associates office near Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road.

Chandler police arrested Dr. Hassan Khan on Wednesday, more than a year after a patient first went to police.

Court documents say a woman reported that Khan touched her inappropriately during a medical exam in February 2025. She contacted police the next day, sat for a forensic interview and exam, and DNA testing came back inconclusive.

The documents say Khan later contacted her, by phone and text, apologizing and asking for forgiveness.

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Months later, a second woman came to the police. Court documents say she described sexual contact with Khan that began at an appointment and continued as a relationship afterward.

At a bond hearing Thursday, Khan's attorney argued for a lower bond and, while acknowledging he hadn't yet seen the court documents, suggested a motive:

"I haven't seen anything, but my feeling, my gut feeling, is that this is based upon somebody that is trying to get an advantage in a malpractice suit."

After a short recess, Khan's attorney said he and Khan had not been aware there were two alleged victims.

ABC15 reached out to Dr. Khan's office and got no response. We also stopped by, but no one was available. The Arizona Medical Board lists his license as active.

Khan is due back in court on July 15. Chandler police say they are not aware of additional victims but encourage anyone with information to come forward.