Ingram Micro Services to close Chandler facility, lay off 75 workers

CHANDLER, AZ — Ingram Micro Services, a wholesale tech products distributor, is laying off dozens of workers and shuttering its Chandler facility by the end of the year as it seeks to consolidate operations at the company's other sites nationwide.

California-based Ingram Micro Services on June 23 filed a WARN — or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — with Arizona’s Department of Economic Security stating it will cut 75 jobs at its Chandler location at 460 N. 54th St. in the 10 Chandler Business Park.

Ingram Micro Services wrote in the WARN letter it anticipates the workforce reduction will begin on Sept. 25, with closure of the facility to occur by Dec. 31.

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