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South Phoenix News
Family of south Phoenix woman killed in drive-by still searching for answers
Lillian Donahue
South Phoenix News
South Phoenix neighborhoods at heightened risk for wildfire impacts
Lillian Donahue
South Phoenix News
Strong winds fuel flames in fire that burned buildings, poles, trees in Phoenix
abc15.com staff
South Phoenix News
One year later: How has South Phoenix fared since light rail extension?
abc15.com staff
South Phoenix News
Groups trying to fix minimal tree cover in south Phoenix
Lillian Donahue
South Phoenix News
Painting the future of south Phoenix Rio Salado: A look at the RIO PHX plan
Education
Kyrene welcomes students back as some campuses merge
Elenee Dao
South Phoenix News
City, local organizations addressing food insecurity in South Phoenix
Lillian Donahue
South Phoenix News
Toddler dies after being found in a vehicle in south Phoenix on Wednesday
abc15.com staff
Things To Do
Vallarta Supermarkets to open first Phoenix store, here's where it's headed
Nicole Gutierrez
Crime
Three suspects detained after armed robbery and gunfire in south Phoenix
abc15.com staff
Crime
Teenager, two adults seriously injured in south Phoenix shooting, police say
abc15.com staff
South Phoenix News
Hiker reported missing days earlier found dead on South Mountain Tuesday morning
abc15.com staff
South Phoenix News
Family mourns loss of hiker who died in 40-foot fall on South Mountain trail
Josh Kristianto
Things To Do
Tenant opening dates at Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye announced
Nicole Gutierrez
Things To Do
Mercury reveal new jerseys, themed nights, and promotional schedule for 2026
Nicole Gutierrez
Traffic
Three hospitalized after two-vehicle crash near 24th Street and Broadway Road
abc15.com staff
South Phoenix News
WATCH: Phoenix businesses are feeling the heat, and it's not helping business
Adam Klepp
Things To Do
Popular Mexican coffee chain Caffenio opens pickup-only location in Phoenix
Nicole Gutierrez
Local News
Phoenix City Council approves motion to begin Cesar Chavez renaming process
Lillian Donahue
South Phoenix News
School bus involved in three-vehicle crash near 27th and Southern avenues
abc15.com staff
South Phoenix News
Arizona DPS investigating wrong-way crash on I-10 at SR-202 in Phoenix
Zachary Jackson
Crime
Man dead, officer shot during incident in south Phoenix Monday night
abc15.com staff
Kidcasters
South Phoenix students shine as Kidcasters at Valley View Leadership Academy
Jorge Torres
Uplifting Arizona
Nonprofit helps students experience civics outside of the classroom
Elenee Dao
South Phoenix News
ASU triathlete dies after being hit by driver in South Phoenix
abc15.com staff
Things To Do
Goodwill, Phoenix Suns team up for store scavenger hunt for autographed items
abc15.com staff
Education
LIST: Valley districts that have closed school buildings in recent years
abc15.com staff
South Phoenix News
Young boy fights for his life, faces paralysis after apparent DUI crash
Josh Kristianto
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