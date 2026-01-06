Phoenix police investigating shooting near 32nd Street and Broadway Road

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting at a complex near 32nd Street and Broadway Road.

Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble."

A large police presence can be seen in the area.

Neighbors told ABC15 that they saw an injured child in the area. When asked, detectives told ABC15 the child's condition is unknown.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured or if anybody has been taken into custody.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story as soon as it becomes available.

