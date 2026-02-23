South Phoenix students shine at Valley View Leadership Academy through Kidcasters program

PHOENIX — In south Phoenix, inside a school that proudly calls itself a "Leadership Academy," growth is part of the daily experience at Valley View Leadership Academy.

That growth shows up not only in the lessons students learn in the classroom, but also in how they carry themselves across campus.

“Valley View has been absolutely phenomenal. Our kids are great. We have a family-oriented environment. Obviously, it's a Leadership Academy, so we infuse leadership into our academic curriculum,” said Principal Melvin Mitchell.

Mitchell is in his first year leading the school, but he says the culture was clear from the moment he arrived. He describes a campus rooted in community and built on the belief that every student has a chance to succeed.

“That's something that we love, and we hang our hats on here at Valley View is just our kids and the way they behave, just the way they conduct themselves, becoming leaders through the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” Mitchell said.

That leadership mindset carried over when the ABC15 Kidcasters program visited the school. At first, there was some curiosity about what the program involved. That quickly turned into excitement.

“At first, we had some initial confusion about what Kidcasters was, but once it was explained, our kids were super excited for the opportunity, and they jumped right in,” Mitchell said.

Students stepped in front of the camera, practiced their forecasts, and built confidence with each take. For Mitchell, the outcome was no surprise.

“These guys are stars. This is our next generation, and so they're going to be the ones that lead us ultimately, in the future,” he said.

In a family-oriented environment where students are encouraged to speak up and step forward, the experience becomes about more than just the weather. Through the process, students are putting leadership habits into action by being proactive, seeking to understand, and beginning with the end in mind.

Mitchell says programs like Kidcasters reinforce the leadership skills students are already developing every day inside the classroom.

“Valley View is the greatest school on Earth. So if you want a quality education where students truly have an opportunity to lead, come to Valley,” he said.

Mitchell adds that one of the most rewarding parts of his role is helping change the narrative about South Phoenix. He says when people see these students in action, they see what he sees every day: exceptional kids, dedicated teachers, and a school community that continues to exceed expectations.