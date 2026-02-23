Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday night near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was shot Saturday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police were in the area along Buckeye Road just east of 19th Avenue when they heard several gunshots ring out.

Officers canvassed the area and later found a man had been shot.

The man, who police identified Sunday as 40-year-old Anthony Vaughn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO, or you can submit an anonymous tip online.