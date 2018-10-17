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31  WX Alerts

Meet the ABC15 Team

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Zander Adams

Garrett Archer

Garrett Archer

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Manuelita Beck

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Christel Bell

Dave Biscobing

Dave Biscobing

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Melissa Blasius

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Jordan Bontke

Jane Caffrey

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Nick Ciletti

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Elenee Dao

Ashlee DeMartino

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Lillian Donahue

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Craig Fouhy

Fay Fredricks

Fay Fredricks

Nicole Grigg

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Nicole Gutierrez

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Ford Hatchett

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Ashley Holden

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Molly Hudson

Mitch Jacob

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Adam Klepp

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Josh Kristianto

Sean McDowell Headshot

Sean McDowell

Craig McKee

Craig McKee

KNXV Kaley O'Kelley

Kaley O'Kelley

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Zack Perry

KNXV Cameron Polom

Cameron Polom

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Anne Ryman

Adam Schumes

Adam Schumes

Javier Soto

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Amber Sullins

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Megan Thompson

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Jorge Torres

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Jamie Warren

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Kamilah Williams

Sonoran Living Hosts

Heidi Goitia

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Terri Ouellette