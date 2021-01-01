Mitch Jacob

Mitch Jacob started his television career while attending high school in Rapid City, South Dakota. His passion for a good story began when he produced a 30-minute documentary on teenage drinking and driving after several of his classmates were tragically killed in a drunk driving accident.

During his more than 40 years as a journalist, Mitch has worked in several cities heading up newsrooms, including most recently in Nashville, TN, Washington, D.C., and Columbus, OH. Mitch has also spent time working here in the Valley as a news director for another local station.

During his time as a news manager, he has been involved in coverage for several major stories, including the D.C. inauguration riots, the Congressional softball game shooting, and most recently the Nashville Christmas morning bombing which heavily damaged several downtown blocks.

He has been honored with numerous local, regional and national awards for the coverage, including a national Edward R. Murrow Award for the Baltimore Riot following the arrest of Freddie Gray who died while in police custody.

While working in Phoenix, Mitch directed the continuous coverage at what was one of the worst wildfires in Arizona history -- the Rodeo-Chediski Fire. The fire in eastern Arizona burned more than 450,000 acres and tragically destroyed hundreds of homes.

Even after more than four decades in the news business, Mitch continues his intense drive for covering local news with balanced journalism that demands truth.

As journalists, he feels it’s our job to ask the tough questions and be there to support the community.

The way viewers receive news has changed so much and so fast in the past few years, and he is acutely aware that we must be present on every platform and social site informing, educating, and most importantly making sure our viewers know that they can trust us to keep them safe and informed.

During his free time, Mitch enjoys home renovation, traveling and hanging with his two rescue dogs Murphy and Macy. He is also a major foodie and is excited to experience all the new restaurants that have opened in the Valley since he’s been gone.

Pre-pandemic, his Nashville garage was transformed into a movie set for an on-demand CBS series titled “Tell Me a Story.”

He survived the Nashville tornado which was a little too close for comfort as he took cover in the bathroom while the tornado heavily damaged his neighborhood.

Mitch is excited to return to the Valley of Sun and call Phoenix home! He says to be working at ABC15 with such talented award-winning journalists who share similar values is a dream come true.