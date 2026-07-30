We're here to help you make your hard-earned cash go further at a place we all visit - the grocery store!

Each Wednesday on ABC15 News at 6 p.m., we'll break down the latest deals at popular grocery spots across the Valley. We'll also be following four Valley residents and their families as they look to stretch their dollar further at the grocery store and find unique ways to save money. It’s all part of a year-long series focused on food prices.

Toggle the tracked food prices in the interactive chart below to see where you can save the most on what you need.

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Learn more about our tracking and check out the historical grocery pricing data we've been tracking here.