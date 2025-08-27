September discounts, Labor Day deals and freebies around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in September.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Pita Jungle is celebrating National Gyro Day by offering $5 Gyro sandwiches on Sept. 1. This offer is valid for dine-in only, limited to two per guest at participating locations.

is celebrating National Gyro Day by offering $5 Gyro sandwiches on Sept. 1. This offer is valid for dine-in only, limited to two per guest at participating locations. Feta Cowboy is offering buy-one, get-one-free gyros from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 1.

is offering buy-one, get-one-free gyros from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 1. This Labor Day, kick back and celebrate with All Day Happy Hour at Kona Grill 's two Valley locations in Desert Ridge and Gilbert! Get sushi rolls, handcrafted cocktails and unbeatable $3, $6, and $9 deals!

's two Valley locations in Desert Ridge and Gilbert! Get sushi rolls, handcrafted cocktails and unbeatable $3, $6, and $9 deals! Chompie's : Beginning Friday, Aug. 22, guests can enjoy the “Doughlightful Dozen” special—when they purchase eight donuts, they will receive four free, totaling a dozen. Donuts are $2.49 each. The “Doughlightful Dozen” special is available every Friday at all Chompie’s locations from opening until 11 a.m.

: Beginning Friday, Aug. 22, guests can enjoy the “Doughlightful Dozen” special—when they purchase eight donuts, they will receive four free, totaling a dozen. Donuts are $2.49 each. The “Doughlightful Dozen” special is available every Friday at all Chompie’s locations from opening until 11 a.m. Fire At Will : Diners can dig into the popular Hush Burger, available for 50% off all day on Sept. 1.

: Diners can dig into the popular Hush Burger, available for 50% off all day on Sept. 1. Hush Public House : Guests can raise a glass to Labor Day on Sept. 1 with $5 Old Fashioneds and Margaritas all day long.

: Guests can raise a glass to Labor Day on Sept. 1 with $5 Old Fashioneds and Margaritas all day long. Cyber Dive's AquaOne smartphone for kids : The locally owned and operated tech company in Mesa is offering 50% off the AquaOne smartphone. By using the code Back2School50, parents can get 50% off the revolutionary smartphone that helps keep kids safe online. With no workarounds, instant replay for parents, and nudity detection and prevention, the smartphone is fully equipped to keep children safe throughout the school year. To learn more, visit this website.

: The locally owned and operated tech company in Mesa is offering 50% off the AquaOne smartphone. By using the code Back2School50, parents can get 50% off the revolutionary smartphone that helps keep kids safe online. With no workarounds, instant replay for parents, and nudity detection and prevention, the smartphone is fully equipped to keep children safe throughout the school year. To learn more, visit this website. Macayo’s Mexican Food : On Sept. 26, the Mexican food restaurant is celebrating its 79th anniversary and National Chimichanga Day with buy-one-get-one-free chimis! All day long on Friday, Sept. 26, guests who order an a la carte chimichanga and two beverages will receive a second chimichanga free of charge! Plus, sides of rice and beans can be added to chimi orders for just .79 cents each. This exclusive offer is for dine-in orders only.

: On Sept. 26, the Mexican food restaurant is celebrating its 79th anniversary and National Chimichanga Day with buy-one-get-one-free chimis! All day long on Friday, Sept. 26, guests who order an a la carte chimichanga and two beverages will receive a second chimichanga free of charge! Plus, sides of rice and beans can be added to chimi orders for just .79 cents each. This exclusive offer is for dine-in orders only. Noodles & Company : Try their new Delicious Duos combos starting at $9.95. You’ll get a Noodles dish with protein and a side dish like salad, soup, or vegetables.

: Try their new Delicious Duos combos starting at $9.95. You’ll get a Noodles dish with protein and a side dish like salad, soup, or vegetables. Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Salad & Go is offering limited-time bundles for $10.99 through September 23 via drive-thru or online ordering. You can get the On the Go Bundle (breakfast burrito or bowl, salad or wrap, and tea or lemonade) or the Fresh & Full Bundle (salad or wrap, hummus and pita chips, and tea or lemonade

is offering limited-time bundles for $10.99 through September 23 via drive-thru or online ordering. You can get the On the Go Bundle (breakfast burrito or bowl, salad or wrap, and tea or lemonade) or the Fresh & Full Bundle (salad or wrap, hummus and pita chips, and tea or lemonade Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Queen Creek Olive Mill : Enjoy summer happy hour specials from Sunday-Wednesday (3-5 p.m.) and Thursday-Sunday (3-6 p.m.) through Labor Day. Specials include pizza and a pint of draft beer for $25, Tapas Five for $8.75, and other dishes as low as $8.50.

: Enjoy summer happy hour specials from Sunday-Wednesday (3-5 p.m.) and Thursday-Sunday (3-6 p.m.) through Labor Day. Specials include pizza and a pint of draft beer for $25, Tapas Five for $8.75, and other dishes as low as $8.50. Chompie’s : Through Sept. 21, get 20% off any same-day deli or bakery purchases when you spend at least $20 dining in.

: Through Sept. 21, get 20% off any same-day deli or bakery purchases when you spend at least $20 dining in. Macayo’s Mexican Food is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased.

is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased. The Mexicano has launched ‘All-You-Can-Eat Taco Thursdays.’ Guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays! (Bar area only. Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef.

has launched ‘All-You-Can-Eat Taco Thursdays.’ Guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays! (Bar area only. Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. The Uncommon : On Monday, Sept. 1, score 25% off all appetizers, $5 domestic 16oz draft beers, and $6 hand-crafted margaritas and High Noons from open to 6 p.m.

: On Monday, Sept. 1, score 25% off all appetizers, $5 domestic 16oz draft beers, and $6 hand-crafted margaritas and High Noons from open to 6 p.m. The Italian Daughter in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $5 Tortellini Tuesdays, half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, $10 menu items at the bar from 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.

in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $5 Tortellini Tuesdays, half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, $10 menu items at the bar from 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patricia’s Pizza in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $10 Happy Hour bites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.

in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $10 Happy Hour bites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Scottsdale Social Tap : Happy hour hours are Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Daily specials include $4-10 dishes and drinks as low as $5.

: Happy hour hours are Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Daily specials include $4-10 dishes and drinks as low as $5. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. Peter Piper Pizza : Their $24.99 Dinner & Play deal includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks, and 50 game points (games are now one point each). Plus, guests who purchase the Dinner & Play deal can score additional discounts, including a large $10 pizza and $5 Peter Piper Play Park admission.

: Their $24.99 Dinner & Play deal includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks, and 50 game points (games are now one point each). Plus, guests who purchase the Dinner & Play deal can score additional discounts, including a large $10 pizza and $5 Peter Piper Play Park admission. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Tipsy Egg in Downtown Chandler: On Monday, Sept. 1, early birds can enjoy specials on the Tipsy Breakfast, featuring two eggs any style, your choice of bacon or sausage, one side, toast, and coffee or tea, all for $12. Guests can also score buy one, get one free mimosas all day long.

in Downtown Chandler: On Monday, Sept. 1, early birds can enjoy specials on the Tipsy Breakfast, featuring two eggs any style, your choice of bacon or sausage, one side, toast, and coffee or tea, all for $12. Guests can also score buy one, get one free mimosas all day long. HALO Animal Rescue : Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here.

: Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Unwind midweek with 50% off all wine bottles every Wednesday at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse.

Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Celebrate the final bit of summer at Benihana for All-Day Happy Hour, ranging between $3 to $35 from appetizers, sushi, signature cocktails, wine and beer.

for All-Day Happy Hour, ranging between $3 to $35 from appetizers, sushi, signature cocktails, wine and beer. Morton’s The Steakhouse is offering a three-course dinner featuring a 10 oz. Stone-Axe Wagyu “Baseball Cut’ Top Sirloin, 8 oz. Center-Cut Filet Mignon for $69 from August 25 through Sept. 5.

is offering a three-course dinner featuring a 10 oz. Stone-Axe Wagyu “Baseball Cut’ Top Sirloin, 8 oz. Center-Cut Filet Mignon for $69 from August 25 through Sept. 5. Grimaldi's Pizzeria : Stoking Social Hour is back daily from 3–5 p.m., featuring $10 signature cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off beer, spritzes, mocktails, wine, and sangria, plus $10 off bottles of wine. Plus, every Tuesday, guests can enjoy half off glasses and bottles of wine, as well as glasses of sangria at participating locations. This offer is available for dine-in only. Hungry for lunch? Get Slices ASAP, Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when you can choose from a giant white or red slice, a salad, and a soda or iced tea for only $10.99. Single giant slices are only $4.

: Stoking Social Hour is back daily from 3–5 p.m., featuring $10 signature cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off beer, spritzes, mocktails, wine, and sangria, plus $10 off bottles of wine. Plus, every Tuesday, guests can enjoy half off glasses and bottles of wine, as well as glasses of sangria at participating locations. This offer is available for dine-in only. Hungry for lunch? Get Slices ASAP, Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when you can choose from a giant white or red slice, a salad, and a soda or iced tea for only $10.99. Single giant slices are only $4. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday-Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday-Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Uptown Alley in Surprise is making weeknight meals easier with their new $29.99 Back to School Dinner Box, available to-go from their full-service restaurant, Red Embers. Available for to-go orders only, this limited-time $29.99 bundle includes: Any 2 large pizzas, a large Red Embers salad with your choice of dressing, and 10 hot & fresh doughnuts.

in Surprise is making weeknight meals easier with their new $29.99 Back to School Dinner Box, available to-go from their full-service restaurant, Red Embers. Available for to-go orders only, this limited-time $29.99 bundle includes: Any 2 large pizzas, a large Red Embers salad with your choice of dressing, and 10 hot & fresh doughnuts. One Handsome Bastard: On Monday, Sept. 1, enjoy half-priced craft cocktails and $1 off wine and draft beer from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, Sept. 1, enjoy half-priced craft cocktails and $1 off wine and draft beer from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Score free wings at ATL Wings during Arizona Cardinals home games! Loyalty Club members will receive six free wings with every dozen purchased. Offer is valid on both bone-in and boneless wings on these dates:

Sunday, Sept. 14—Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Thursday, Sept. 25—Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Oct. 5—Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 19—Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 16—Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 23—Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 7—Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 21—Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

during Arizona Cardinals home games! Loyalty Club members will receive six free wings with every dozen purchased. Offer is valid on both bone-in and boneless wings on these dates: Mesa Community College (MCC) Dental Hygiene students are offering complimentary oral health screenings to eligible individuals on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health (5855 E. Still Circle in Mesa). Appointments are available at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and may be scheduled by calling 480-248-8195. Time slots are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The screening includes health history exam, blood pressure and glucose screenings, head/neck and oral tissue evaluations, and referrals for treatments. You can also get a copy of x-rays for $20. Learn more here.



Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Gameday Men's Health North Scottsdale offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long.

offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Arizona Science Center 's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit.

's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center and Phoenix Art Museum : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Phoenix Art Museum : All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required.

: All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required. Verena Street Coffee is offering up to 25% off all coffee sitewide to military and veterans, first responders and teachers. Get the coffee deal here.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



Top Golf is running the following deal: Book Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 via website or app and get a free hour of game play to use anytime from September 2, 20‌25 – October 31, 20‌25.

is running the following deal: Book Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 via website or app and get a free hour of game play to use anytime from September 2, 20‌25 – October 31, 20‌25. Coast to Cactus is offering a deal on vacation rentals for Labor Day! From August 27-Sept. 2, use code “laborday” to get 20% off all Arizona vacation rentals.

is offering a deal on vacation rentals for Labor Day! From August 27-Sept. 2, use code “laborday” to get 20% off all Arizona vacation rentals. POGO Pass is offering 50% off entertainment passes with code “FUNALLYEAR”. Buy a pass here.

is offering 50% off entertainment passes with code “FUNALLYEAR”. Buy a pass here. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games : Buy an end-of-summer pass for $59-99 and get unlimited arcade game play, up to three races per day, bowling discounts, food discounts, free redemption tickets, and more. The passes are available in-person in Chandler and Glendale and online through Sept. 1, and can be used through Oct. 1.

Andretti

: Buy an end-of-summer pass for $59-99 and get unlimited arcade game play, up to three races per day, bowling discounts, food discounts, free redemption tickets, and more. The passes are available in-person in Chandler and Glendale and online through Sept. 1, and can be used through Oct. 1. Phoenix Rising : College students can get $10 tickets to any 2025 regular-season match.

: College students can get $10 tickets to any 2025 regular-season match. The City of Peoria is offering a free game-lending program called Party in the Box . Choose a game box (each filled with a variety of games), pick it up, play, and return when you’re finished! Learn more about the program here.

. Choose a game box (each filled with a variety of games), pick it up, play, and return when you’re finished! Learn more about the program here. Dave & Buster's Tempe: For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card!

For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card! Phoenix Art Museum : Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students.

: Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students. Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. Gila River Resort Summer Special : Stay two nights and get 20% off, three nights for 30%, and four nights for 40% – valid now through Labor Day.

: Stay two nights and get 20% off, three nights for 30%, and four nights for 40% – valid now through Labor Day. C2 Tactical: Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday.

Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!

Do you have any smart ways to save money, or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.