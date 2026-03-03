Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SRP is looking to reduce utility costs during the summer months

PHOENIX — Salt River Project’s Board of Directors will be voting later this month on a summer rate decrease, which would save residents about $5 a month.

The board is looking to offer a 3% price decrease through its Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Mechanism.

The entire board will be voting on the proposal at a special meeting on March 26.

If approved, the decrease would be effective starting with the May 2026 billing cycle, continuing through the October 2026 billing cycle.

SRP says an average residential customer would see a savings of $5.57 per month.

