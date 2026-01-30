Opposition growing to 14% proposed APS rate hike

SUN CITY, AZ — Dozens of Sun City residents gathered at a town hall meeting on Thursday to voice opposition to a proposed 14% increase in rates by Arizona Public Service.

The community is home to 40,000 retirees who all get their electricity from APS. Many live on fixed incomes.

The proposed statewide rate hike comes just two years after APS implemented an 8% increase.

Ed Van Ness, president of the Sun City Home Owners Association, said the timing of the proposed increase couldn’t be worse.

“We stand against it because we’re living in a retirement community,” he said. “Most people in Sun City are eventually going to get to the end of their retirement funds."

APS officials said the increases are needed to cover rising costs.

“We've seen such a dramatic change in prices, you know, 50% increase in the cost of a transformer,” said Anne Carlton, manager of regulatory compliance for APS, in an interview with ABC15.

Carlton admits that APS may not get everything it is requesting from the corporation commission.

“This rate case is just beginning. We do not expect any changes to anyone's rates until the very end of the year, if not early next year.”

The corporation commission will make the final decision on how much to raise rates

Sun City residents said they plan to present their concerns directly to the Arizona Corporation Commission, the five-member elected body that sets rates for many of the state’s largest utilities.

They plan to speak at an upcoming public comment meeting on February 18 as well as write letters.

Guy March, a Sun City resident who attended Thursday’s town hall, said he is concerned about cumulative increases in utilities, including a steep hike in water rates a few years ago in the community.

“It’s important to watch your expenses. You’re not now contributing anymore to your portfolio,” he said.

March plans to send letters to the commission.

“We definitely are. I think my wife’s a great letter writer. She’ll have several.”

Thursday’s informational meeting was supported by consumer advocacy groups, including AARP, Arizona PIRG Education Fund, Residential Utility Consumer Office and Wildfire.

Public comment meetings on the APS rate proposal:

Feb. 18, beginning at 10 a.m.

May 18, beginning at 10 a.m.

Both meetings will be held at the commission offices, 1200 W. Washington St., Phoenix.

Customers can submit written comments online anytime through the commission’s website .