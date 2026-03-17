Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Young boy in extremely critical condition after being pulled from central Phoenix pool

Firefighters responded to the home near 7th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
1422 W McLellan drowning call 3-16-26
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy is seriously hurt after being pulled from a backyard pool of a central Phoenix home on Monday evening.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the home near 7th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

When firefighters arrived, they found the mother of the toddler giving him CPR.

It is not known how long the child was in the water.

The two-year-old was rushed to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," but fire officials say the boy was breathing on his own.

Phoenix police are now investigating what led up to the boy being found in the pool.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen