Young boy in extremely critical condition after being pulled from central Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy is seriously hurt after being pulled from a backyard pool of a central Phoenix home on Monday evening.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the home near 7th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

When firefighters arrived, they found the mother of the toddler giving him CPR.

It is not known how long the child was in the water.

The two-year-old was rushed to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," but fire officials say the boy was breathing on his own.

Phoenix police are now investigating what led up to the boy being found in the pool.