Peoria teacher previously on leave is reinstated after investigation 

PEORIA, AZ — An educator who was put on leave earlier this week due to an investigation has now been reinstated, according to the Peoria Unified School District.

The district said Coyote Hills Elementary School teacher Amy Beck was put on paid administrative earlier this week.

The district said it needed to address concerns regarding videos that were published in 2020.

Beck’s son, Noah Beck, is a popular TikTok personality, and she has appeared in several of his videos.

A spokesperson said appropriate measures have been taken, and Mrs. Beck will transition back into the classroom on Monday, May 4.

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Amy Beck is also the mother of Haley Beck, the recently fired educator from Centennial High, for allegations of grooming a student.

Police said another educator, Angela Burlaka, is also accused of misconduct with the same student.

The school district has been dealing with controversy surrounding Burlaka, Haley Beck and also the handling of the allegations at the school and district level.

In a communication sent home to families on Monday, the superintendent said the police department communicated there was “no indication district officials failed to meet their obligations as mandatory reporters under Arizona law.”

The full communication sent to Amy Beck’s students and their families on Friday is below: