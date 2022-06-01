Elenee Dao

Elenee Dao joined ABC15 in August 2022 as a multimedia journalist. She is excited to tell the stories in the communities she grew up in after being in the Pacific Northwest for the past five years. Already at ABC15, Elenee has taken on multiple education stories and will continue to tell the important stories that are happening within schools.

Elenee was born and raised in the Grand Canyon State and attended Arizona State University – Go Sun Devils!

Prior to joining the ABC15 family, Elenee started her career at KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho, where she reported, produced, and anchored. From Idaho, she traveled north to Spokane, Washington where she was most recently a reporter for KXLY 4 News Now.

During her time in Southern Idaho, Elenee established deep connections with local elected officials, educators, multiple state agencies, and community members. Her coverage area included eight counties, where she was breaking news and sharing stories on a range of topics including agriculture, politics, crime, and education.

In August of 2019 Elenee moved to Spokane, Washington where she was able to stay connected to the panhandle of the Gem State, while building and developing relationships within Washington. Here Elenee did general reporting assignments, in addition to extensively covering the COVID-19 Pandemic, education issues, and multiple protests in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

When Elenee is not reporting, you can find her trying out different restaurants across the Valley. She enjoys trying out new recipes, so send her some recommendations!

You can connect with Elenee on Facebook: @EleneeDaoTv, Instagram: @eleneedaotv or Twitter: @elenee_dao

If you have any story ideas, you can email her at Elenee.dao@abc15.com