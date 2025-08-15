WATCH: How Chandler Unified students are preparing for future tech jobs

PHOENIX — The Chandler Unified School District is partnering with various companies and organizations to prepare future workers for the growing technology job sector.

Hamilton High School students are now taking a satellite CTE course, at their school, that provides hands-on training for those interested in the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

This is the first year the district is able to offer this course, hoping to build on it in the next few years as leaders recognize the industry is booming in Arizona.

In the video player above, ABC15's Elenee Dao learns more about this special program and how it's preparing students to have a bright future in our changing world.