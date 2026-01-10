Navigating federal health changes from vaccines to dietary guidelines for kids

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week reduced the number of recommended childhood vaccines, going from 17 to 11.

Dr. Gary Kirkilas, a pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, Arizona chapter, says they don’t recommend going with the CDC’s new recommendation. The American Academy of Pediatrics says they still recommend going with 17.

"It was quite disappointing to see such a sudden move. And the way it occurred, it didn't really occur with a lot of research and, you know, back and forth debates. It was sort of just initiated and that was it,” Dr. Kirkilas said.

He said it appeared that the US modeled its new recommendations after Denmark’s immunization program. In a news release from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, it mentions Denmark’s immunizations.

"At the lower end is Denmark, which immunizes children against 10 diseases compared to a total number of 18 diseases for which protection was provided in 2024 in the U.S.,” the release said.

However, Kirkilas said the U.S. has different needs.

“Other countries have a lot of tuberculosis, so they have the vaccine for tuberculosis. We don't have that United States, so we wouldn't adopt that, right?” Kirkilas said.

The CDC said the six vaccines dropped should only be given to high-risk children or after consultation with a doctor. It includes Hepatitis A and B, RSV, flu and more. A table of the new recommendations of what should be given and at what point can be found on the CDC’s website here.

“The data support a more focused schedule that protects children from the most serious infectious diseases while improving clarity, adherence, and public confidence,” Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill said in a news release.

The clashing guidance is creating some confusion for families.

Local pediatrician, Dr. Brent Bjornsen, MD, with Arbor Pediatrics, said it’s best to talk with your child’s doctor, adding that he also recommends going with the American Academy of Pediatrics’ guidance.

“Based on different policy decisions, in any case, we want an individualized care plan for each patient. That may look different from one family to another,” Dr. Bjornsen said.

Another health guidance change this week: the new dietary guidance for Americans.

“My message is clear, eat real food,” said US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in a news conference.

The food pyramid is now flipped on its head. New dietary guidelines say to eat more protein, whole foods, fewer ultra-processed foods and more.

“The new guidelines recognize that whole nutrient and food is most effective path to better health and lower healthcare costs,” RFK claimed.

Dr. Bjornsen said for kids, a balanced diet is most important.

“Focusing on fresh fruits and vegetables as much as possible, whether cooked or uncooked. Some grains here or there. Protein for sure,” he said.

Again, Bjornsen recommends talking to your child’s doctor to find out what’s best for them specifically.