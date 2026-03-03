Pentagon IDs 4 American troops killed in Kuwait

The Pentagon on Tuesday identified four of the six American troops killed in the opening hours of the war with Iran.

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, died Saturday in Kuwait from an Iranian drone attack.

All soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve unit based in Des Moines, Iowa.

All six died in the same attack at Shuaiba port in Kuwait, a commercial harbor that doubles as a logistics hub through which the U.S. military ships tactical vehicles and supplies into the region.

The other two names are being withheld until a day after the next of kin have been notified. An additional 18 service members were wounded in the strike.

The six represent the first Americans killed in action in the joint U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

The joint U.S.-Israel campaign entered its fourth day Tuesday, with American forces having struck more than 1,700 targets inside Iran as fighting spread across at least a dozen countries.

Trump and top Pentagon officials warned the toll is expected to rise.

"We expect to take additional losses, and as always, we will work to minimize U.S. losses," Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday.