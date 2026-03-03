WATCH: Phoenix-based company's LUCAS drone changes war in Iran

PHOENIX — Aviation analyst Alex Hollings, editor in chief of Sandboxx News, joins ABC15 to break down how low-cost LUCAS drones are changing the war in Iran.

These "kamikaze" drones are about 10 feet long and have a wingspan of eight feet. Launched via catapults or truck-mounted rockets, they fly to pre-programmed coordinates to destroy targets upon impact

In an in-depth interview, Hollings explains why small companies like Phoenix-based SpektreWorks are increasingly central to U.S. defense strategy. He compares these drones with traditional missiles in terms of cost, range, and destructive power, and describes how they can overwhelm enemy air defenses.

The conversation also explores what this shift in technology means for future conflicts and America’s ability to keep pace.

Watch the full interview with Hollings in the video player below.

Expert explains use of Phoenix-made low cost drones in Iran

RELATED: Important weapon against Iran made in Tucson

RELATED: How a plot to kill Iran’s supreme leader came together by using hacked traffic cameras