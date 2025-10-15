Craig McKee is a multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist and a proud U.S. Air Force veteran who has come full circle—returning to Arizona, the place he first called home as a teenager when he graduated from Ironwood High School, before leaving to serve in the United States Air Force.

During that journey, he met his wife, a native Phoenician, Army veteran, and Arizona State University graduate. The two returned to Glendale after completing their military service in 2000.

With a career that spans newsrooms from Germany to San Diego, and from Milwaukee to Cincinnati, he has reported on disaster zones, wildfires, refugee camps, and the front lines of community impact. He created and produced the award-winning "Homefront" series, telling powerful stories of veterans and the challenges they face.

Now anchoring at ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix, he's honored to once again serve the Valley of the Sun—a community that has long held his heart.

Returning to Phoenix is more than a career move; it's a personal homecoming. It's where family and lifelong friends also call Arizona home.

After nearly three decades of telling stories across the country and overseas, he is right where he belongs—bringing his passion for journalism back to the place that helped shape his own story.