Pat Tillman Post hosts final push for collecting Christmas cards for troops

PHOENIX — A holiday effort launched by the Pat Tillman American Legion Post 117 is surging toward its goal after an outpouring of community support from across Arizona and beyond.

In September, ABC15 reported the post’s mission to gather 21,000 Christmas cards to send to deployed servicemembers.

As of Thursday, organizers say they’ve already collected about 12,000 cards, with thousands more expected to arrive before the final push.

“We are almost there,” said Mallory Sobieski, second vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary. “We just need to sign a few more.”

The post will hold its final community event — a Christmas Card Blitz — on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Pat Tillman Legion.

The event serves as the last major opportunity for the public to drop off cards or sit down and sign those that still need messages. Volunteers will also be hosting a holiday bake sale.

“It’s our last hoorah,” Sobieski said. “We’re taking all the cards from the community, and we’re going to sit here and sign what we have left. We want to get as many finished and out the door to the troops as we possibly can.”

Support has poured in from American Legion posts across Arizona, where friendly competition has become part of the tradition.

Last year, Post 65 led the state by contributing more than 6,000 signed cards. Sobieski said posts statewide — and even from other states — have stepped up again this year, thanks in part to increased awareness from this year’s coverage.

“Every single one of them supports us,” she said. “We throw out a challenge each year to see who can bring us the most cards. And thanks to you helping get the message out, we’ve gotten them from everywhere this time.”

Organizers hope the final 9,000 cards will come together in time for shipment, ensuring thousands of servicemembers will open a handwritten message of gratitude during the holidays.

Community members can still participate by dropping off cards or signing them in person at Saturday's event at the American Legion Pat Tillman at 3230 E Thunderbird Rd. , Phoenix, AZ.