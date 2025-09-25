Pat Tillman Legion aims to send 22,000 X-mas cards to troops, calls on community for help

PHOENIX — In a heartfelt effort to bring holiday cheer to U.S. service members stationed far from home, the American Legion Pat Tillman Post 117 and its auxiliary have launched an ambitious campaign to send 22,000 Christmas cards to troops this year.

Organizers say the initiative, which began in July, is not only about spreading joy but also about reminding soldiers that they are remembered and appreciated.

“We started off with our Christmas in July, and we are signing Christmas cards to go overseas, to our troops, or some of our troops that are here on U.S. soil and just can’t be with their families for Christmas,” said Mallory Sobieski, second vice president of the auxiliary. “It’s a labor of love for us to show them we’re thinking of them, and we appreciate everything that they’re doing.”

The campaign, now in its eighth year, has grown steadily. Last year, the group sent just over 20,000 cards. This year, they hope to top that number, but organizers say they can’t do it alone.

“We need everybody’s help, even if it’s coming in here and helping us sign cards, dropping off cards—we’ll accept those as well,” Sobieski said. “Whether it’s a blank card, we’ll make sure it’s filled up, or if they’re already filled out, we will make sure it gets off to our partners that help us.”

The cards, often filled with messages of gratitude and encouragement, are distributed to troops through organizations such as the Military Support Foundation and Youth for the Troops.

Some cards even feature paw prints from Lucy, a service dog who frequents the post.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

For many service members, receiving a card from a stranger can be a powerful reminder of home. Brian Fleming, commander of Post 117 and a veteran of the Army’s 82nd Airborne, recalled how his son, while deployed overseas, received cards from the campaign and shared them with his unit.

“They felt like they were home for a bit just reading them, which was fantastic,” Fleming said. “It’s nice, it’s heartfelt. Brings tears to your eyes, because they feel it and they appreciate it.”

The campaign’s impact is felt not only by the recipients but also by those who participate.

“We sit here and we do this from July to the end of November, and basically write our little hearts away every day and make our wrists hurt by the end of the day,” Sobieski said.

Community members, including local Cub Scout troops and classrooms, are encouraged to get involved by signing cards or donating supplies.

“Every little bit helps,” said Nicholas Nielsen, an Army veteran who received cards while stationed in Germany. “Sometimes just a little bit of a thank you, or ‘you got this,’ helps remind you that there’s a whole country behind you. Even if they don't know your name.”

As the campaign continues, organizers hope to see even more support from the community.