Man dies in New Year's Day stabbing in Phoenix, 19-year-old facing murder charges

Gilbert Ray Ayonayon II, 34, was found with stab wounds near 12th Place and Southern Avenue early Thursday morning
12th Pl/Alta Vista stabbing
PHOENIX — A 34-year-old man is dead after a stabbing early New Year’s Day in south Phoenix, and a 19-year-old suspect is now facing murder charges.

Phoenix police say officers were called out just before 2 a.m. Thursday, to the area of 12th Place and Southern Avenue, after receiving calls about a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Gilbert Ray Ayonayon II with at least one stab wound. Phoenix Fire crews took him to the hospital, where he died.

Police say witnesses identified a 19-year-old suspect who later returned to the scene and turned himself in.

Details on what led up to the stabbing are still under investigation.

Police say the suspect is facing murder charges.

