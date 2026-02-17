Phoenix motel owner sentenced for allowing prostitution, drug deals to happen

PHOENIX — The owner of a motel near I-17 and Bethany Home Road has been sentenced for his part in allowing the motel to be used as a "hub for prostitution and drug activities," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. Judge Susan M. Brnovich sentenced 57-year-old Varsha Patel to five years of probation. He must also give up ownership of the Royal Inn motel and pay $749,000.

Patel was originally indicted on multiple charges but only pleaded guilty to one charge of "using a facility of interstate commerce in aid of racketeering enterprises."

Patel owned the Royal Inn when federal authorities seized the motel and shut it down in September 2024.

The original indictment alleges Patel operated the hotel by knowingly renting rooms to people engaging in prostitution and drug dealing.

Between 2017 and September 2024, Patel is accused of using the funds obtained from the Royal Inn room rentals to maintain and promote the hotel operations, pay the mortgage on personal property located in Chino Hills, California, pay for life insurance policies, and pay for his own personal expenses.