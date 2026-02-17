Gilbert police need help identifying man they say may be involved in a sexual abuse case

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say may be involved in a long-term sexual abuse and violence case.

Police say the investigation began in December 2025, where police believe a man was soliciting other men to sexually assault his wife.

The victim's husband and another man have already been arrested in this case.

In an effort to protect the victim's identity, ABC15 has not identified the two men arrested in connection to the case.

Now, police are asking for help identifying the man in the photos below:

Gilbert PD

If you recognize this person or have any other information about the case, you are asked to call Gilbert police at 480-503-6500, or submit a tip online and reference report number 26-27863.