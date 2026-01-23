Husband and another man arrested in alleged Gilbert sexual assault of wife

GILBERT, AZ — One man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife in Gilbert, and another man faces charges for allegedly participating in the assaults.

On December 15, Gilbert police began an investigation into a 38-year-old man who is accused of administering drugs to his wife without her knowledge or consent over the course of a year.

ABC15 is choosing not to identify the individuals facing charges in this case in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Police say the husband solicited other men online and arranged for them to sexually assault his wife while she was unconscious.

The husband allegedly recorded the incidents, according to police.

After collecting evidence, authorities brought the husband into custody on January 3. He faces a total of 12 charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping.

As police continued their investigation, they identified a 41-year-old man as an individual who engaged in intercourse with the woman while she was unable to consent.

On January 22, the other man was taken into custody and faces a sexual assault charge.

Officials ask anyone with information about this case to contact Gilbert police at 480-503-6500 or submit information anonymously online at gilbertaz.gov/SubmitATip.