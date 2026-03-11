Phoenix floral shop launches bouquet-making classes ahead of spring

PHOENIX — With spring just around the corner, a family-owned flower shop in Phoenix is offering a new way for people to enjoy fresh blooms by learning how to arrange them themselves.

Mia’s Flower Shop, which has served the community since 2003, is launching hands-on floral arrangement classes where participants can create their own bouquets from start to finish. Owner Mia Ortiz says the classes are a way to share the skills she grew up learning in her family’s business.

“What I do is basically show people how to make their own bouquets at home from start to finish,” Ortiz said.

The two-hour classes include snacks and allow participants to leave with a handmade bouquet of their own. Prices range from about $60 to $80 — similar to what many shoppers pay for a professionally arranged bouquet.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

“You’re not only just taking flowers home — you learn something different that you wouldn’t necessarily know,” Ortiz said.

For people looking to stretch their budgets even further, grocery stores like Fry’s also offer mix-and-match floral options where customers can build their own arrangements using individual stems and greenery starting around $5 to $10.

The first floral arrangement class at Mia’s Flower Shop is scheduled for March 21st, and the shop hopes to host classes monthly. Anyone who is interested in signing up can call the shop at (602) 252-0409 or email mias.flowershop03@gmail.com.