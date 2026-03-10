Here’s how you can save at the pump as gas prices continue to rise

PHOENIX — With conflict in the Middle East, gas prices have jumped, and experts believe that prices will continue to rise. ABC15 spoke with GasBuddy as well as AAA for tips on how to save at the pump.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Arizona on Monday landed at $3.85. A week ago, it was at $3.32.

For families traveling for spring break, there may be some pain at the gas station around the corner.

"Unfortunately, this is bad timing for that," Doug Johnson, an AAA spokesperson, said.

There are ways to save at the pump:



Downloading gas-finding apps like AAA or GasBuddy that will show prices at different locations

Check whether local gas stations have rewards programs. Circle K’s reward members, on Thursday, can get 40 cents off per gallon.

There are other apps, like Upside, than can help give cash back at some gas stations.



According to GasBuddy and AAA, driving habits can also help increase fuel efficiency:



Group errands together and use map apps to plan efficient routes. AAA suggests doing these during “non-peak” times to avoid rush hour.

Avoid idling

Don’t make hard stops on the brakes

Drive the speed limit

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

“Twenty-five percent to 35% fuel efficiency, that's what we lose whenever we start going over the speed limit versus simply following the speed limit,” said Matt McClain, a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.

While gas prices typically rise slightly this time of year, experts say the current surge is beyond the seasonal norm — and more pressure may be coming.

"The price points that we're seeing right now have nothing to do with the summer blend. But the summer blend is coming, and that will add a little bit of extra pressure to the price point on top of it," McClain said.