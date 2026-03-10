Budget-friendly family adventures this spring break in the Valley

PHOENIX — Need some spring break ideas? We’ve created a curated list divided into three sections to help you make the most of spring break with your family.

Discover local budget-friendly attractions, stay informed about upcoming free events in the Valley, and find useful tips for attending spring training games.

LOCAL BUDGET-FRIENDLY ATTRACTIONS

The Phoenix Art Museum offers pay-what-you-wish admission every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Recently unveiled is Cara Romero: Panûpünüwügai (Living Light)—discover what’s on display and experience this captivating showcase at the museum, right here.



Arizona Baseball Museum: The first of its kind in the Grand Canyon State, the museum was created to share the history of the game in Arizona through photographs, memorabilia, alternating exhibitions, and personal stories. Admission is less than $10 for most, with prices ranging from free for children 5 and under to $7 for adults. Read the full story here.



McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, the beloved train park in Scottsdale, is on track for some spring break fun! The park recently unveiled its new multi-million-dollar renovations, where it features a new 10,000-square-foot building called “The Roundhouse” with a three-level indoor train-shaped play structure! Admission is $6 per hour per person; kids 2 and under play free with a paying adult, children 17 and under must be supervised, and the rest of the park is FREE to explore!

Check out the idea Museum in the east Valley! This space in the museum is the interactive idea Lab supported by Meta, featuring the following activities: Build a Bug Adventure, Brick Beats and the Upcycle Challenge. Plus, kids will have the chance to be a lighting and sound technician in a "forest" featuring Arizona-native animals! Admission is $10 per person for the museum, free for members and those under age 1.



Throughout March, Dink & Dine is offering a $19.95 Pickleball March Special, which includes unlimited pickleball play per person, per day, for guests ages 10 and up.



Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.



Get outside! The City of Glendale recently unveiled its $3.3 million, 8-acre transformation at Bonsall Park North! The renovations feature eight pickleball courts, four basketball courts, a mini-pitch, and two volleyball courts. Full story on the multimillion-dollar upgrade can be found here.

Interested in exploring the natural beauty of our state? Visit Absolutely Arizona, where we highlight some of the most stunning landscapes and unique landmarks Arizona has to offer.

Chiricahua National Monument showcases unique rock formations and otherworldly hikes

UPCOMING FREE EVENTS – MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

March 14: Red Bull Showrun will bring its national motorsports demonstration to the streets of Downtown Phoenix! The special event will offer complimentary admission. Fans will see “burnouts, precision drifting maneuvers, dynamic F1 performances, and appearances by other Red Bull athletes. The F1 cars will be piloted by Nikola Tsolov and Scott Speed,” event officials say. More details about the event can be found here.



March 14: The Irish Fountain Fest will offer free admission and feature the Celtic Rock Band and Irish folk music, a kid, a beer garden, Valley food trucks, and the iconic fountain dyed emerald, green at noon and 4 p.m. More information regarding the event can be found here.

March 14: The 43rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire in Phoenix kicks off at 10 a.m., beginning on Oak Street and marching south along 3rd Street to the Irish Faire at Margaret T. Hance Park. Details for both events can be found here.

March 21 and 22: Experience Hawaii without the flight! The Arizona Aloha Festival returns to Tempe for a weekend of performances and delicious treats. Admission to this event is free.



SWING INTO SOME FUN

Spring training is in full swing—more than a dozen MLB teams are hitting the Valley for the Arizona Cactus League!

Fifteen MLB teams are in the Valley for spring training: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Okaland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers.

Spring training continues through March 24, 2026.

Explore everything from stadiums and tickets to deals and more with our 2026 Arizona Cactus League Guide.

DEALS FOR STUDENTS: Arizona high school seniors who submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can get free tickets to see a spring training game! For the fourth year in a row, the Arizona Board of Regents and the Cactus League are partnering to offer the deal to students who complete the 2026-2027 FAFSA form. Officials say tickets are available for all Cactus League ballparks, and there are some blackout dates.

